U.S. Army Reserve Suicide Prevention Campaign 2020 Proclamation

Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels, Chief of the Army Reserve and Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew J. Lombardo, command sergeant major of the U.S. Army Reserve, sign a proclamation to bring added attention to the complexity of suicide and emphasize the many resources and support available.



If you or your military family members would like to talk to a counselor about suicide go to: https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/get-help/military-crisis-line or call 1-800-273-8255.