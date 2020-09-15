Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Reserve Suicide Prevention Campaign 2020 Proclamation

    NC, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jerimiah Richardson 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels, Chief of the Army Reserve and Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew J. Lombardo, command sergeant major of the U.S. Army Reserve, sign a proclamation to bring added attention to the complexity of suicide and emphasize the many resources and support available.

    If you or your military family members would like to talk to a counselor about suicide go to: https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/get-help/military-crisis-line or call 1-800-273-8255.

    Date Taken: 09.15.2020
    Date Posted: 09.15.2020 09:05
    Category: PSA
    Suicide
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Proclamation
    Andrew Lombardo
    LTG Daniels
    Jody J. Daniels
    Suicide Awareness Month. #BeThere

