Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels, Chief of the Army Reserve and Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew J. Lombardo, command sergeant major of the U.S. Army Reserve, sign a proclamation to bring added attention to the complexity of suicide and emphasize the many resources and support available.
If you or your military family members would like to talk to a counselor about suicide go to: https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/get-help/military-crisis-line or call 1-800-273-8255.
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2020 09:05
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|767097
|VIRIN:
|200915-A-XI680-246
|Filename:
|DOD_107988682
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|NC, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Reserve Suicide Prevention Campaign 2020 Proclamation, by SFC Jerimiah Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
