Graziano del Maestro, Supervisory Engineering Technician, Chief O&M, USAG Italy, Darby MC-PWO, explains the role of the DPW personnel in the preparation of an USARAF early entry command post exercise held in Camp Darby, Livorno, Italy, Sep 7, 2020.
(U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2020 10:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|767094
|VIRIN:
|200907-A-IG394-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107987801
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|LIVORNO, IT
This work, USARAF EECP EXERCISE, by Vincenzo Vitiello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
