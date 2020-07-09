Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARAF EECP EXERCISE

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    09.07.2020

    Video by Vincenzo Vitiello 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Graziano del Maestro, Supervisory Engineering Technician, Chief O&M, USAG Italy, Darby MC-PWO, explains the role of the DPW personnel in the preparation of an USARAF early entry command post exercise held in Camp Darby, Livorno, Italy, Sep 7, 2020.
    (U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2020
    Date Posted: 09.24.2020 10:04
    Location: LIVORNO, IT 
