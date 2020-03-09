Integrating Different Forms of Combat Power

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Tanks, Apache Helicopters and boots on the ground- all part of one mission.



We're highlighting the U.S. Army Soldiers that conducted a Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise in Grafenwoehr, Germany. This training helped boost confidence on the battlefield and also helped to encourage teamwork.



Produced by PFC Kylee Bowling, AFN Bavaria



Lower Third Information:





@00:25

SGT Kyle Keeney

M1 Armor Crewman

2ABCT, 3RD Infantry Division







@00:40

SSG Keion Harvey

Combat Engineer

2ABCT, 3RD Infantry Division





@00:49

PFC Jesus Sosa

M1 Armor Crewman

2ABCT, 3RD Infantry Division