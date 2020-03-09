Integrating Different Forms of Combat Power

Tanks, Apache Helicopters and boots on the ground- all part of one mission.
We're highlighting the U.S. Army Soldiers that conducted a Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise in Grafenwoehr, Germany. This training helped boost confidence on the battlefield and also helped to encourage teamwork.
Produced by PFC Kylee Bowling, AFN Bavaria
