    Integrating Different Forms of Combat Power

    GERMANY

    09.03.2020

    Video by Pfc. Kylee Bowling 

    AFN Bavaria

    Tanks, Apache Helicopters and boots on the ground- all part of one mission.

    We're highlighting the U.S. Army Soldiers that conducted a Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise in Grafenwoehr, Germany. This training helped boost confidence on the battlefield and also helped to encourage teamwork.

    Produced by PFC Kylee Bowling, AFN Bavaria

    Lower Third Information:


    @00:25
    SGT Kyle Keeney
    M1 Armor Crewman
    2ABCT, 3RD Infantry Division



    @00:40
    SSG Keion Harvey
    Combat Engineer
    2ABCT, 3RD Infantry Division


    @00:49
    PFC Jesus Sosa
    M1 Armor Crewman
    2ABCT, 3RD Infantry Division

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2020
    Date Posted: 09.24.2020 10:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767090
    VIRIN: 200903-A-OO251-001
    Filename: DOD_107987716
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Integrating Different Forms of Combat Power, by PFC Kylee Bowling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Tanks
    Bradley
    Live Fire
    Apache
    Mission Ready
    Air Support
    Teamwork
    Boom
    Rotational

