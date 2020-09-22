Coast Guard commandant and vice commandant discuss career perspectives survey

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Adm. Karl Schultz, the commandant of the Coast Guard, and Adm. Charles Ray, the vice commandant of the Coast Guard, explain the importance of completing the career perspectives survey. “The world’s best Coast Guard only remains so by understanding what factors and issues influence our mission ready total workforce,” Schultz said. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Magee/Released)