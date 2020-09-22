Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard commandant and vice commandant discuss career perspectives survey

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Magee 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters

    Adm. Karl Schultz, the commandant of the Coast Guard, and Adm. Charles Ray, the vice commandant of the Coast Guard, explain the importance of completing the career perspectives survey. “The world’s best Coast Guard only remains so by understanding what factors and issues influence our mission ready total workforce,” Schultz said. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Magee/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2020
    Date Posted: 09.24.2020 09:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767087
    VIRIN: 200924-G-AS553-1001
    Filename: DOD_107987707
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard commandant and vice commandant discuss career perspectives survey, by PO2 Travis Magee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

