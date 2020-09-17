Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Army Africa conducts the Africa Gap Analysis Planning Exercise Day 4 AFNE

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    09.17.2020

    Video by Pvt. Joshua Shaw 

    AFN Vicenza

    The AGAPE table top exercise was an opportunity for leaders to share common knowledge on strategic objectives to help out our allied partners within the African continent on September 17.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2020
    Date Posted: 09.24.2020 10:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767086
    VIRIN: 200917-A-DR527-308
    Filename: DOD_107987706
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Africa conducts the Africa Gap Analysis Planning Exercise Day 4 AFNE, by PV2 Joshua Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #Allies
    #Flexibility
    #Partnership
    #Readiness
    #Adaptability
    #AGAPE
    #StrengthenPartnership

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT