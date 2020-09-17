The AGAPE table top exercise was an opportunity for leaders to share common knowledge on strategic objectives to help out our allied partners within the African continent on September 17.
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2020 10:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|767086
|VIRIN:
|200917-A-DR527-308
|Filename:
|DOD_107987706
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Africa conducts the Africa Gap Analysis Planning Exercise Day 4 AFNE, by PV2 Joshua Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
