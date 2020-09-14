ADA School partners with local tech. centers

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Since 2017, the U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School, Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and the Red River Technology Center have partnered in credentialing Soldiers on the industry standard for electronics.

On Sept. 11, the current class of students from the 140L Air and Missile Defense Systems Technician Warrant Officer Basic Course completed their capstone event to receive industry certification in level 1 and level 2 electronics.