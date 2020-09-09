The crossroad of competition: Countering the rise of violent extremists and revisionist powers in Africa_operating in COVID

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On September 9, AEI hosted Maj. Gen. Dagvin Anderson and a panel of experts who discussed countering the rise of violent extremist organizations (VEOs) and great-power rivals in Africa. AEI’s Frederick W. Kagan began the event with a conversation with Gen. Anderson on the threat from VEOs in Africa — where they are succeeding, how they are succeeding, and how the US can counter them. (Video clip courtesy of American Enterprise Institute)