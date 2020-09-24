1 Simple ACT

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GERMANY

    09.24.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Robin Strickland 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    All throughout September, you have been reminded that it is Suicide Awareness Month and given advice on how to looking for warning signs of suicide. But what do you if you see those warning signs, or if someone opens up to you about suicidal thoughts? The answer is: you must ACT.

    Acknowledge: Validate rather than dismiss their thoughts and feelings. It can be difficult for someone to bring up suicidal thoughts, and if you don’t take them seriously, they may shut down and not come to you again.

    Care: Show that you care by listening carefully and taking what they say seriously. It might be hard for you to hear, but listen without judgment. You can’t help them if you don’t know what they’re experiencing.

    Treat: You can help them get treatment by offering to accompany them, or suggesting a step they can take. Also, reach out to the person's loved ones to get them involved.

    Remember, #1SimpleACT can save the life of someone contemplating suicide.

