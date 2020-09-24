1 Simple ACT

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/767051" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

All throughout September, you have been reminded that it is Suicide Awareness Month and given advice on how to looking for warning signs of suicide. But what do you if you see those warning signs, or if someone opens up to you about suicidal thoughts? The answer is: you must ACT.



Acknowledge: Validate rather than dismiss their thoughts and feelings. It can be difficult for someone to bring up suicidal thoughts, and if you don’t take them seriously, they may shut down and not come to you again.



Care: Show that you care by listening carefully and taking what they say seriously. It might be hard for you to hear, but listen without judgment. You can’t help them if you don’t know what they’re experiencing.



Treat: You can help them get treatment by offering to accompany them, or suggesting a step they can take. Also, reach out to the person's loved ones to get them involved.



Remember, #1SimpleACT can save the life of someone contemplating suicide.