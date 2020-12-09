Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Spartan Soldiers Take up Boxing to Stay in Shape

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.12.2020

    Video by Sgt. Andrew Valenza 

    Task Force Spartan

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 42nd Infantry Division and Task Force Spartan, exercise in a boxing class in the CENTCOM area of responsibility, Sept. 8, 2020. Task Force Soldiers coordinated a boxing class to maintain fitness while gyms are closed. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Andrew Valenza)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2020
    Date Posted: 09.24.2020 02:46
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 767045
    VIRIN: 200912-A-DP681-614
    Filename: DOD_107987304
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spartan Soldiers Take up Boxing to Stay in Shape, by SGT Andrew Valenza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Spartan Soldiers Take up Boxing to Stay in Shape

    TAGS

    Focus
    Boxing
    Fitness
    Exercise
    Gym
    COVID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT