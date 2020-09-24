Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Carrier Strike Group Operation Inherent Resolve Support

    ARABIAN GULF

    09.24.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kyle Merritt 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    200922-N-OT328-0001 ARABIAN GULF (Sep 22, 2020) . Aircraft from Carrier Air Wing 17 launch from the flight deck of USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. Nimitz, the flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3nd Class Kyle Merritt)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2020
    Date Posted: 09.24.2020 04:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767042
    VIRIN: 200922-N-OT328-0001
    Filename: DOD_107987270
    Length: 00:05:36
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Carrier Strike Group Operation Inherent Resolve Support, by PO3 Kyle Merritt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CSG11

