Nimitz Carrier Strike Group Operation Inherent Resolve Support

200922-N-OT328-0001 ARABIAN GULF (Sep 22, 2020) . Aircraft from Carrier Air Wing 17 launch from the flight deck of USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. Nimitz, the flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3nd Class Kyle Merritt)
|09.24.2020
|09.24.2020 04:20
|B-Roll
|Location:
|ARABIAN GULF
