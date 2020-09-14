Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Oregon National Guard deploys third group of servicemembers to support wildland fire response

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2020

    Video by Sgt. Timothy Jackson 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Approximately 125 Oregon National Guardsmen prepared to mobilize in support of wildland firefighting efforts across the state on September 14, 2020 in Salem, Oregon. Servicemembers received fire shelters, boots, pants and tents before loading onto buses to drive to fire camp. More than 375 'red-carded' servicemembers have mobilized to assist and protect citizens and communities from wildfires.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2020
    Date Posted: 09.14.2020 21:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767041
    VIRIN: 200914-Z-KM096-001
    Filename: DOD_107988295
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: SALEM, OR, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon National Guard deploys third group of servicemembers to support wildland fire response, by SGT Timothy Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    oregon
    air guard
    army guard
    fires
    Firefighting
    Oregon National Guard
    domestic operations
    Oregon Military Department
    forest
    ORNG
    wildland fires
    Timothy Jackson
    OMD
    red card

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT