Oregon National Guard deploys third group of servicemembers to support wildland fire response

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/767041" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Approximately 125 Oregon National Guardsmen prepared to mobilize in support of wildland firefighting efforts across the state on September 14, 2020 in Salem, Oregon. Servicemembers received fire shelters, boots, pants and tents before loading onto buses to drive to fire camp. More than 375 'red-carded' servicemembers have mobilized to assist and protect citizens and communities from wildfires.