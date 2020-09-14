Approximately 125 Oregon National Guardsmen prepared to mobilize in support of wildland firefighting efforts across the state on September 14, 2020 in Salem, Oregon. Servicemembers received fire shelters, boots, pants and tents before loading onto buses to drive to fire camp. More than 375 'red-carded' servicemembers have mobilized to assist and protect citizens and communities from wildfires.
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2020 21:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767041
|VIRIN:
|200914-Z-KM096-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107988295
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|SALEM, OR, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Oregon National Guard deploys third group of servicemembers to support wildland fire response, by SGT Timothy Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT