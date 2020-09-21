Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ESGR Freedom Award 2020

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Greiner 

    152 Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Interview with the owners of Battlefield Vegas, a small business in Las Vegas, Nevada that received the ESGR Freedom Award for 2020.

    Date Taken: 09.21.2020
    Date Posted: 09.23.2020 21:58
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 767032
    VIRIN: 200916-Z-IE160-902
    Filename: DOD_107987092
    Length: 00:05:46
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ESGR Freedom Award 2020, by SSgt Matthew Greiner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nevada
    ESGR
    Nevada National Guard
    Nevada Army National Guard
    Freedom Award
    Matthew Lee Greiner
    Matt Greiner
    Southern Nevada
    Battlefield Vegas

