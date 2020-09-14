Lt. Patrick Collins, a pilot at Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans, talks about the readiness of Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans ahead of Hurricane Sally. The Coast Guard works closely with state and local partners to provide maritime and inland rescues, during and after the storm. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Michelli)
This work, Coast Guard prepares for Hurricane Sally, by PO3 John Michelli, identified by DVIDS
