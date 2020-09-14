Coast Guard prepares for Hurricane Sally

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Patrick Collins, a pilot at Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans, talks about the readiness of Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans ahead of Hurricane Sally. The Coast Guard works closely with state and local partners to provide maritime and inland rescues, during and after the storm. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Michelli)