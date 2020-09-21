Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Sgt. Scott Berry Discusses the New Driver Training Being Implemented in the Nevada Army National Guard

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Greiner 

    152 Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The Nevada Army National Guard implemented a new driver training program to standardize procedures amongst multiple platforms to include Humvee, FMTV "family of medium tactical vehicles" and tanks. The vision is for the training program to develop into a multi purpose training facility in southern Nevada. This project is being spearheaded by 1st Sgt. Scott Berry.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2020
    Date Posted: 09.23.2020 23:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767028
    VIRIN: 200921-Z-IE160-904
    Filename: DOD_107987037
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Sgt. Scott Berry Discusses the New Driver Training Being Implemented in the Nevada Army National Guard, by SSgt Matthew Greiner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Humvee
    Tanks
    Nevada
    Nevada National Guard
    Nevada Army National Guard
    Driver Training
    Matthew Lee Greiner
    Matt Greiner
    Southern Nevada
    Scott Berry

