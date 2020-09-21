1st Sgt. Scott Berry Discusses the New Driver Training Being Implemented in the Nevada Army National Guard

The Nevada Army National Guard implemented a new driver training program to standardize procedures amongst multiple platforms to include Humvee, FMTV "family of medium tactical vehicles" and tanks. The vision is for the training program to develop into a multi purpose training facility in southern Nevada. This project is being spearheaded by 1st Sgt. Scott Berry.
