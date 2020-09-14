Hurricane Laura: Blue Roof install timelapse

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/767022" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

USACE contractors install a blue roof on a home in eastern Calcasieu Parish, La., that was damaged by hurricane Laura. Operation Blue Roof is a priority mission managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The purpose of Operation Blue Roof is to provide homeowners and permanently occupied rental properties in disaster areas with fiber-reinforced sheeting to cover their damaged roofs until arrangements can be made for permanent repairs. This is a free service to homeowners. Operation Blue Roof protects property, reduces temporary housing costs, and allows residents to remain in their homes while recovering from the storm. The following Parishes are eligible for a temporary roofing mission: Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis and Vernon.