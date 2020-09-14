Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Korean War POW Obie Wickersham

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Dakota Carter 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    POW/MIA Recognition Day is this Friday, September 18th. Beale is honoring the day by recognizing local American heroes who were prisoners of war.

    1SG Obie Wickersham fought in both World War II and the Korean War. During the Korean War, he was a member of the 38th Infantry Regiment when he was captured. This is his story.

    Date Taken: 09.14.2020
    Date Posted: 09.14.2020 18:02
