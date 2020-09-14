Korean War POW Obie Wickersham

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



POW/MIA Recognition Day is this Friday, September 18th. Beale is honoring the day by recognizing local American heroes who were prisoners of war.



1SG Obie Wickersham fought in both World War II and the Korean War. During the Korean War, he was a member of the 38th Infantry Regiment when he was captured. This is his story.