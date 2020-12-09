Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Pendleton Surf Club cleans Del Mar Beach

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2020

    Video by Cpl. Stephen Beard 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marines and sailors with the Camp Pendleton Surf Club team up with the All Star Vets association to clean up Del Mar Beach on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 12, 2020. The service members volunteered their time to clean the entirety of Del Mar Beach. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Stephen Beard)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2020
    Date Posted: 09.14.2020 23:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767017
    VIRIN: 200912-M-CA666-1000
    Filename: DOD_107987890
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Pendleton Surf Club cleans Del Mar Beach, by Cpl Stephen Beard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

