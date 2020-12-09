Camp Pendleton Surf Club cleans Del Mar Beach

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and sailors with the Camp Pendleton Surf Club team up with the All Star Vets association to clean up Del Mar Beach on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 12, 2020. The service members volunteered their time to clean the entirety of Del Mar Beach. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Stephen Beard)