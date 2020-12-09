U.S. Marines and sailors with the Camp Pendleton Surf Club team up with the All Star Vets association to clean up Del Mar Beach on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 12, 2020. The service members volunteered their time to clean the entirety of Del Mar Beach. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Stephen Beard)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2020 23:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|767017
|VIRIN:
|200912-M-CA666-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_107987890
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Camp Pendleton Surf Club cleans Del Mar Beach, by Cpl Stephen Beard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
