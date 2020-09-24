Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Health and Welfare inspection

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.24.2020

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    US Army Garrison - Japan

    Narration:
    The Environmental Health team from U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Japan recently conducted their annual health and welfare inspection, validating food safety at the Camp Zama Community Club, checking equipment at Yano Fitness Center, and conducting a sanitation inspection at barber shop. The purpose of the inspection is to ensure a safe and healthy environment for the community on Camp Zama.

    Interview: SPC Kristen N. Matthews, Environmental Health Technician, MEDDAC Japan

    Narration:
    In order to ensure a true snapshot of the facilities, the team conducts each inspection randomly and without advance notification. This allows them to see the state of each location without preemptive preparation.

    Interview: SPC Kristen N. Matthews, Environmental Health Technician, MEDDAC Japan

    Narration:
    Spc. Matthews has been working as an environmental health technician for about two years.
    She says she’s an ideal fit for the job, having always been very particular about the cleanliness of where she chooses to eat.

    Interview: SPC Kristen N. Matthews, Environmental Health Technician, MEDDAC Japan

    Narration:
    Spc. Matthews is enthusiastic about her job … sometimes a little too enthusiastic.

    Interview: SPC Kristen N. Matthews, Environmental Health Technician, MEDDAC Japan

    Narration:
    The facilities the Environmental Health team inspects directly serve the Camp Zama community, meaning there will always be a need for the men and women who work every day to ensure the safety and quality of those facilities.

    Reporting for U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs Office, this is XXXXXXXX.

    Date Taken: 09.24.2020
