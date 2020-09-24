video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/767016" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Narration:

The Environmental Health team from U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Japan recently conducted their annual health and welfare inspection, validating food safety at the Camp Zama Community Club, checking equipment at Yano Fitness Center, and conducting a sanitation inspection at barber shop. The purpose of the inspection is to ensure a safe and healthy environment for the community on Camp Zama.



Interview: SPC Kristen N. Matthews, Environmental Health Technician, MEDDAC Japan



Narration:

In order to ensure a true snapshot of the facilities, the team conducts each inspection randomly and without advance notification. This allows them to see the state of each location without preemptive preparation.



Interview: SPC Kristen N. Matthews, Environmental Health Technician, MEDDAC Japan



Narration:

Spc. Matthews has been working as an environmental health technician for about two years.

She says she’s an ideal fit for the job, having always been very particular about the cleanliness of where she chooses to eat.



Interview: SPC Kristen N. Matthews, Environmental Health Technician, MEDDAC Japan



Narration:

Spc. Matthews is enthusiastic about her job … sometimes a little too enthusiastic.



Interview: SPC Kristen N. Matthews, Environmental Health Technician, MEDDAC Japan



Narration:

The facilities the Environmental Health team inspects directly serve the Camp Zama community, meaning there will always be a need for the men and women who work every day to ensure the safety and quality of those facilities.



Reporting for U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs Office, this is XXXXXXXX.