    302 AW/MXS 2021 Spark Tank Submission

    CO, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Justin Norton 

    302nd Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Members from the 302nd Maintenance Squadron request a stand to elevate and mount a section of a C-130H wing for fuel cell specialist training purposes. The wing segment affords the maintainers the opportunity to conduct training to solve uncommon or infrequent problems on a real C-130H wing segment, becoming more efficient specialists without taking operational aircraft out of the flying schedule. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Justin Norton)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2020
    Date Posted: 09.14.2020 16:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767012
    VIRIN: 200914-F-ZJ473-1001
    PIN: 999999
    Filename: DOD_107987690
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: CO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 302 AW/MXS 2021 Spark Tank Submission, by SSgt Justin Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

