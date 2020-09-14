302 AW/MXS 2021 Spark Tank Submission

Members from the 302nd Maintenance Squadron request a stand to elevate and mount a section of a C-130H wing for fuel cell specialist training purposes. The wing segment affords the maintainers the opportunity to conduct training to solve uncommon or infrequent problems on a real C-130H wing segment, becoming more efficient specialists without taking operational aircraft out of the flying schedule. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Justin Norton)
