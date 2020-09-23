Hurricane Laura: Southeast Calcasieu damage driving

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Nearly a month affter Hurricane Laura struck the southwest Louisiana coast there is still a lot of damage visible. This drive through a neighborhood in southeast Calcasieu Parish shows just how much work is still ahead. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, at the request of FEMA, is providing temporary blue roofs for homeowners, temporary emergency power for critical infrastructure and structural assessments of hospitals, wast water treatment plants and fire stations.