Nearly a month affter Hurricane Laura struck the southwest Louisiana coast there is still a lot of damage visible. This drive through a neighborhood in southeast Calcasieu Parish shows just how much work is still ahead. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, at the request of FEMA, is providing temporary blue roofs for homeowners, temporary emergency power for critical infrastructure and structural assessments of hospitals, wast water treatment plants and fire stations.
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2020 19:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767010
|VIRIN:
|200923-A-VX653-797
|Filename:
|DOD_107986751
|Length:
|00:06:29
|Location:
|LA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hurricane Laura: Southeast Calcasieu damage driving, by Michael Glasch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
