Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hurricane Laura: Creole, LA damage driving

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CREOLE, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2020

    Video by Michael Glasch 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    Nearly a month affter Hurricane Laura struck the southwest Louisiana coast there is still a lot of damage visible. This drive through the town of Creole shows just how much work is still ahead. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, at the request of FEMA, is providing temporary blue roofs for homeowners, temporary emergency power for critical infrastructure and structural assessments of hospitals, wast water treatment plants and fire stations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2020
    Date Posted: 09.23.2020 19:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767008
    VIRIN: 200923-A-VX653-454
    Filename: DOD_107986714
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: CREOLE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Laura: Creole, LA damage driving, by Michael Glasch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Louisiana
    damage
    USACE
    FEMA
    Creole
    driving
    disaster recovery
    Hurricane Laura

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT