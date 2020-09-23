JBSA teammates use physical fitness to spend time and connect

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/767003" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Wendell Snider, 502nd Air Base Wing command chief, along with JBSA teammates, used exercise to connect and decompress. Physical fitness is good for well-being and reduces stress, according to Snider. The morning wasn't about who finished first or last; it was about spending time and connecting with each other.