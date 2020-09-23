Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBSA teammates use physical fitness to spend time and connect

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2020

    Video by Sarayuth Pinthong 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Wendell Snider, 502nd Air Base Wing command chief, along with JBSA teammates, used exercise to connect and decompress. Physical fitness is good for well-being and reduces stress, according to Snider. The morning wasn't about who finished first or last; it was about spending time and connecting with each other.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2020
    Date Posted: 09.23.2020 17:44
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 767003
    VIRIN: 200923-F-GY993-246
    Filename: DOD_107986617
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBSA teammates use physical fitness to spend time and connect, by Sarayuth Pinthong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

