Project Yourself as a Marine

U.S. Marines with II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, project themselves by maintaining a professional online appearance. Practicing professionalism online allows Marines to maintain the embodiment of our institutional core values of honor, courage, and commitment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Menelik Collins)
|09.14.2020
|09.14.2020 16:30
|Video Productions
|767002
|200914-M-PR541-1001
|DOD_107987535
|00:00:52
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|3
|1
|1
|0
