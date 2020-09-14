Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2020

    Video by Cpl. Menelik Collins 

    II MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marines with II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, project themselves by maintaining a professional online appearance. Practicing professionalism online allows Marines to maintain the embodiment of our institutional core values of honor, courage, and commitment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Menelik Collins)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2020
    Date Posted: 09.14.2020 16:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Project Yourself as a Marine, by Cpl Menelik Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

