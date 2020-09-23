CSM(R) Jonathan Godwin inductions to the U.S. Army Military Police Hall of Fame. Due to COVID restrictions, this year's ceremony was conducted in a virtual setting.
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2020 17:24
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|766999
|VIRIN:
|200923-A-XA344-309
|Filename:
|DOD_107986576
|Length:
|00:23:40
|Location:
|FORT LENOARD WOOD, MO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CSM(R) Godwin inductions to the U.S. Army Military Police Hall of Fame, by SFC Alan Wong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
