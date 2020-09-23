Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Helping Agencies Give Helping Hand

    NAVAL AIR STATION JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2020

    Courtesy Video

    136th Airlift Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    Several wing agencies offer wing members a helping hand in various areas of both their personal and professional lives Sept. 23, 2020, at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base, Texas. (Texas Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Laura Weaver)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2020
    Date Posted: 09.23.2020 17:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 766997
    VIRIN: 200923-Z-US479-1001
    Filename: DOD_107986501
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, TX, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Helping Agencies Give Helping Hand, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Suicide Prevention
    Air National Guard
    Resiliency
    Family Readiness
    Psychological Health
    Suicide Awareness
    Helping Hands
    Fort Worth Texas
    136AW
    TMD
    GoGuard
    InThisTogether
    Texans Helping Texas

