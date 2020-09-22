Detroit and Big Cliff dams wildfire assessment

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An engineering team inspected Big Cliff and Detroit dams on Sept. 22, 2020 to assess, in detail, the impacts of wildfire to the dams and reservoirs. The dams didn't sustain serious damage to either facility during the fires. Portland District has work to do in preparation of the upcoming flood seasons to increase its resiliency and ensure safe access to and operations of our projects.



This water year could be unpredictable. The District is concerned about water coming into the system and how that will impact normal operations. Officials will continue making assessments, modeling and monitoring inflows. It's important to remember the Corps cannot prevent floods.



Wildfire has changed the landscapes around the watershed and engineers are working to better understand those changes; therefore, officials will increase monitoring of flood events over the next several flood seasons.