Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Detroit and Big Cliff dams wildfire assessment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2020

    Video by Jeremy Bell 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District

    An engineering team inspected Big Cliff and Detroit dams on Sept. 22, 2020 to assess, in detail, the impacts of wildfire to the dams and reservoirs. The dams didn't sustain serious damage to either facility during the fires. Portland District has work to do in preparation of the upcoming flood seasons to increase its resiliency and ensure safe access to and operations of our projects.

    This water year could be unpredictable. The District is concerned about water coming into the system and how that will impact normal operations. Officials will continue making assessments, modeling and monitoring inflows. It's important to remember the Corps cannot prevent floods.

    Wildfire has changed the landscapes around the watershed and engineers are working to better understand those changes; therefore, officials will increase monitoring of flood events over the next several flood seasons.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2020
    Date Posted: 09.23.2020 18:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766996
    VIRIN: 200922-A-ET715-0001
    Filename: DOD_107986489
    Length: 00:03:55
    Location: PORTLAND, OR, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Detroit and Big Cliff dams wildfire assessment, by Jeremy Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    fires
    Portland
    wildfire
    Detroit Dam
    Willamette Valley Project

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT