Players from the Coast Guard Bears football team practice at the Cadet Memorial Field at the Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, September 17, 2020. In 1926 the Academy selected the Black Bear as its mascot, because the bear is bold and tenacious, attributes befitting the Coast Guard and its officers. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Magee)
