Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Go Bears!

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Magee 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters

    Players from the Coast Guard Bears football team practice at the Cadet Memorial Field at the Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, September 17, 2020. In 1926 the Academy selected the Black Bear as its mascot, because the bear is bold and tenacious, attributes befitting the Coast Guard and its officers. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Magee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2020
    Date Posted: 09.23.2020 16:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 766992
    VIRIN: 200923-G-AS553-1001
    Filename: DOD_107986436
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: NEW LONDON, CT, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT