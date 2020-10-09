Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Divarty Greetings from NTC

    CA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2020

    Video by Spc. Catherine Bravo 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    1st Infantry Division Artillery Commander Col. Timothy R. Mungie and Command Sgm. Rickey G. Jackson say their greetings to the friends and family back at Fort Riley in the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California on September 10, 2020.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2020
    Date Posted: 09.23.2020 16:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 766991
    VIRIN: 200910-A-ZL723-349
    Filename: DOD_107986374
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Divarty Greetings from NTC, by SPC Catherine Bravo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    national training center
    1ID
    NTC
    fort riley
    1st infantry division
    divarty
    division artillery

