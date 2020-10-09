1st Infantry Division Artillery Commander Col. Timothy R. Mungie and Command Sgm. Rickey G. Jackson say their greetings to the friends and family back at Fort Riley in the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California on September 10, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2020 16:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|766991
|VIRIN:
|200910-A-ZL723-349
|Filename:
|DOD_107986374
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Divarty Greetings from NTC, by SPC Catherine Bravo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT