Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo to Deliver Remarks at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wisconsin.
MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES
09.23.2020
Courtesy Video
Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo to Deliver Remarks at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wisconsin.
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2020 15:36
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|766981
|Filename:
|DOD_107986299
|Length:
|00:46:39
|Location:
|MADISON, WI, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
Flag
Asset
Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo to Deliver Remarks at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wisconsin.
LEAVE A COMMENT