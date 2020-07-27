Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Network Modernization Experiment (III)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2020

    Video by Jasmyne Douglas 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command C5ISR Center

    Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Geren discusses Dispersed Command Post at NetModX 20.

    Network Modernization Experiment (NetModX) is a field-based experimentation event that is hosted annually at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, by the Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) Center – a component of Army Futures Command’s Combat Capabilities Development Command.

    NetModX is a white-coat experiment led by engineers. It serves as an opportunity to take technologies that are still maturing out of the lab as early as possible and into a fail-safe environment for assessment. The experiment also provides industry partners the opportunity to learn how their technologies perform in an operationally relevant environment.

    NetModX informs acquisition decisions, Army science and technology (S&T) specifications, requirements and strategies.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2020
    Date Posted: 09.23.2020 15:12
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 766975
    VIRIN: 200727-A-OL973-257
    Filename: DOD_107986185
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Network Modernization Experiment (III), by Jasmyne Douglas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AFC
    Army Futures Command
    Combat Capabilities Development Command
    CCDC
    CCDC C5ISR Center
    C5ISR Center
    Combat Capabilities Development Command C5ISR Center
    Jasmyne Douglas

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT