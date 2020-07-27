Network Modernization Experiment (III)

Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Geren discusses Dispersed Command Post at NetModX 20.
Network Modernization Experiment (NetModX) is a field-based experimentation event that is hosted annually at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, by the Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) Center – a component of Army Futures Command’s Combat Capabilities Development Command.
NetModX is a white-coat experiment led by engineers. It serves as an opportunity to take technologies that are still maturing out of the lab as early as possible and into a fail-safe environment for assessment. The experiment also provides industry partners the opportunity to learn how their technologies perform in an operationally relevant environment.
NetModX informs acquisition decisions, Army science and technology (S&T) specifications, requirements and strategies.
