Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    UH-60 Bucket Drop Exercise B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2019

    Video by Master Sgt. Jacqueline Marshall 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Wyoming National Guard

    A crew from G Company, 2nd Battalion, 211th Aviation completed bucket drops from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter on Camp Guernsey's North Range, April 19, 2019, during the bucket drop exercise. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Jacqueline Marshall)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2019
    Date Posted: 09.14.2020 13:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766974
    VIRIN: 190419-Z-KB070-0558
    Filename: DOD_107987219
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UH-60 Bucket Drop Exercise B-Roll, by MSgt Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Wyoming Army National Guard activated to assist with California wildfires

    TAGS

    flight crew
    black hawk
    fire support
    helicopter
    Army
    UH-60
    bambi bucket
    water drop
    GoGuard
    Knowyourmil
    drops water

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT