A crew from G Company, 2nd Battalion, 211th Aviation completed bucket drops from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter on Camp Guernsey's North Range, April 19, 2019, during the bucket drop exercise. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Jacqueline Marshall)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2019
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2020 13:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|766974
|VIRIN:
|190419-Z-KB070-0558
|Filename:
|DOD_107987219
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|CHEYENNE, WY, US
This work, UH-60 Bucket Drop Exercise B-Roll, by MSgt Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
