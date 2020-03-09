Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    DLA Director, VADM Michelle Skubic, Culture Message 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.03.2020

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    DLA Director, Michelle Skubic, is asking all of Team DLA to take the DLA Culture Survey scheduled for October 9 to November 3, 2020. Employee feedback helps improve DLA’s effectiveness and performance; and is an opportunity to help build a better DLA. Remember, “Your Voice is Our Future!”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2020
    Date Posted: 09.14.2020 13:01
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 766971
    VIRIN: 200903-D-LU733-585
    Filename: DOD_107987197
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Director, VADM Michelle Skubic, Culture Message 2020, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Defense Logistics Agency

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT