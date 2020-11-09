video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Fort McCoy leaders hold a Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony on Sept. 11, 2020, at Veterans Memorial Plaza at the historic Commemorative Area at Fort McCoy, Wis. The ceremony was held to remember the victims of the terrorist acts of Sept. 11, 2001. Also, every Patriot Day, by direction of the president of the United States, the flag of the United States of America is displayed at half-staff at the White House and all United States government buildings across the world. Fort McCoy’s flag at garrison headquarters was flown at half-staff. Flags are also encouraged to be displayed on individual American homes. Additionally, a moment of silence is observed to correspond with the attacks, beginning at 8:46 a.m., the time the first plane, American Airlines Flight 11, struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center. Patriot Day is not a federal holiday; schools and businesses remain open in observance of the occasion, although memorial ceremonies for the victims are often held.