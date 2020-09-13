Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iowa’s 185th ARW September 2020 flight line time-lapse

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2020

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    A time-lapse video of a busy flight line at the Sioux City, Iowa Air National Guard during the unit’s September, 2020 training weekend.

    The Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing is equipped with the U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker mid-air refueling aircraft that can normally be seen at the Air Wing in Sioux City, Iowa. In the video a KC-135 can be seen a few times landing and taking off behind the activity on the flight line.

    During the September training weekend other aircraft are arriving in Sioux City.

    A commercial airline “rotator” arrived to pick up a group of around 100 Iowa Army National Guard Soldiers who are departing for a year-long deployment to the nation of Kosovo.

    Other aircraft arrived as part of the Iowa Air National Guard Wing’s participation in a deployment exercise involving nearly every agency that is part of the 185th.

    A U.S. Air Force C-130 from the 182nd Airlift Wing of the Illinois Air National Guard from Peoria, Ill was part of the aircraft movement.

    An aircraft of particular interest to arrive in Sioux City is the U.S. Air Force KC-46 Pegasus from the New Hampshire Air National Guard’s 157th Air Refueling Wing. The KC-46 is the Air Force’s newest air refueling aircraft.

    Other aircraft that arrived in Sioux City as part of the exercise is a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster from the 105th Air Wing from the Stewart Air National Guard base in Newburgh, N.Y.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2020
    Date Posted: 09.14.2020 11:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766962
    VIRIN: 200913-Z-KZ880-001
    Filename: DOD_107987111
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iowa’s 185th ARW September 2020 flight line time-lapse, by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

