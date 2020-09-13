Iowa’s 185th ARW September 2020 flight line time-lapse

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A time-lapse video of a busy flight line at the Sioux City, Iowa Air National Guard during the unit’s September, 2020 training weekend.



The Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing is equipped with the U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker mid-air refueling aircraft that can normally be seen at the Air Wing in Sioux City, Iowa. In the video a KC-135 can be seen a few times landing and taking off behind the activity on the flight line.



During the September training weekend other aircraft are arriving in Sioux City.



A commercial airline “rotator” arrived to pick up a group of around 100 Iowa Army National Guard Soldiers who are departing for a year-long deployment to the nation of Kosovo.



Other aircraft arrived as part of the Iowa Air National Guard Wing’s participation in a deployment exercise involving nearly every agency that is part of the 185th.



A U.S. Air Force C-130 from the 182nd Airlift Wing of the Illinois Air National Guard from Peoria, Ill was part of the aircraft movement.



An aircraft of particular interest to arrive in Sioux City is the U.S. Air Force KC-46 Pegasus from the New Hampshire Air National Guard’s 157th Air Refueling Wing. The KC-46 is the Air Force’s newest air refueling aircraft.



Other aircraft that arrived in Sioux City as part of the exercise is a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster from the 105th Air Wing from the Stewart Air National Guard base in Newburgh, N.Y.