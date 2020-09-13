ARNG BWC2020 - ACFT Video

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Army National Guard 2020 Best Warrior Competition started at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Miss. on Sept. 13, 2020. Seven non-commissioned officers and seven Soldiers from throughout the U.S. kicked off the competition with the Army Combat Fitness Test. (Footage Courtesy of the Army National Guard 2020 Best Warrior Competition Public Affairs Team) (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Jovi Prevot)