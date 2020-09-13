The Army National Guard 2020 Best Warrior Competition started at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Miss. on Sept. 13, 2020. Seven non-commissioned officers and seven Soldiers from throughout the U.S. kicked off the competition with the Army Combat Fitness Test. (Footage Courtesy of the Army National Guard 2020 Best Warrior Competition Public Affairs Team) (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Jovi Prevot)
This work, ARNG BWC2020 - ACFT Video, by SPC Jovi Prevot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
