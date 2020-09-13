Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARNG BWC2020 - ACFT Video

    CAMP SHELBY, MS, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2020

    Video by Spc. Jovi Prevot 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Mississippi National Guard

    The Army National Guard 2020 Best Warrior Competition started at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Miss. on Sept. 13, 2020. Seven non-commissioned officers and seven Soldiers from throughout the U.S. kicked off the competition with the Army Combat Fitness Test. (Footage Courtesy of the Army National Guard 2020 Best Warrior Competition Public Affairs Team) (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Jovi Prevot)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2020
    Date Posted: 09.14.2020 12:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 766961
    VIRIN: 200913-Z-IX958-2701
    Filename: DOD_107987110
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MS, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

