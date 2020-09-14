Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
Secretary Pompeo Remarks at US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue
09.14.2020
Courtesy Video
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo remarks at US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2020 10:23
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|766947
|Filename:
|DOD_107986920
|Length:
|00:28:20
|Location:
|
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
Flag
Asset
Secretary Pompeo Remarks at US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue
LEAVE A COMMENT