Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Secretary Pompeo Remarks at US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    09.14.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State     

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo remarks at US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2020
    Date Posted: 09.14.2020 10:23
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 766947
    Filename: DOD_107986920
    Length: 00:28:20
    Location:
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    US
    Secretary of State
    Mike Pompeo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT