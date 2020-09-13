Homeowners in Southwest Lousiana who's roofs were damaged by hurricane Laura have one week to apply for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Blue Roof program. Michelle Thomason, U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) talks about the first step, granting right of entry access, and how to sign up. Operation Blue Roof is a priority mission managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for FEMA.
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2020 08:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|766938
|VIRIN:
|200913-A-VX653-162
|Filename:
|DOD_107986738
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|LAKE CHARLES, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hurricane Laura: ROE first step in Blue Roof program, by Michael Glasch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
