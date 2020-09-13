Hurricane Laura: ROE first step in Blue Roof program

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/766938" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Homeowners in Southwest Lousiana who's roofs were damaged by hurricane Laura have one week to apply for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Blue Roof program. Michelle Thomason, U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) talks about the first step, granting right of entry access, and how to sign up. Operation Blue Roof is a priority mission managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for FEMA.