    Hurricane Laura: ROE first step in Blue Roof program

    LAKE CHARLES, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2020

    Video by Michael Glasch 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    Homeowners in Southwest Lousiana who's roofs were damaged by hurricane Laura have one week to apply for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Blue Roof program. Michelle Thomason, U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) talks about the first step, granting right of entry access, and how to sign up. Operation Blue Roof is a priority mission managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for FEMA.

    Date Taken: 09.13.2020
    Date Posted: 09.14.2020 08:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 766938
    VIRIN: 200913-A-VX653-162
    Filename: DOD_107986738
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: LAKE CHARLES, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Laura: ROE first step in Blue Roof program, by Michael Glasch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

