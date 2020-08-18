Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSTA Rota Back to School: Message from Capt. Baird and DGF Principals

    ROTA, SPAIN

    08.18.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Pasquale Sena 

    AFN Rota

    Due to COVID-19, Naval Station Rota's students won't be returning to school in-person when the year begins. NAVSTA Rota's commanding officer, Capt. David Baird, addressed the expectations for virtual schooling and the safety measures the base has implemented for students when they return to school. Ken Kirk and Stephanie El Sayed, DGF Elementary and Middle/High School's principals, and Randy Lambert, the base School Liaison Officer, also discussed virtual and in-class procedures and resources for students and families. This is the first video in a 3-part, back to school series from AFN Rota.

    Date Taken: 08.18.2020
    Date Posted: 09.14.2020 08:32
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 766935
    VIRIN: 200818-N-VE959-001
    Filename: DOD_107986673
    Length: 00:06:50
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSTA Rota Back to School: Message from Capt. Baird and DGF Principals, by PO2 Pasquale Sena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #NavalStationRota #NAVSTARota #USNHRota #5thFleet #6thFleet #COVID19EUCOM #Europe #back2school #back

