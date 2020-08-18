NAVSTA Rota Back to School: Message from Capt. Baird and DGF Principals

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Due to COVID-19, Naval Station Rota's students won't be returning to school in-person when the year begins. NAVSTA Rota's commanding officer, Capt. David Baird, addressed the expectations for virtual schooling and the safety measures the base has implemented for students when they return to school. Ken Kirk and Stephanie El Sayed, DGF Elementary and Middle/High School's principals, and Randy Lambert, the base School Liaison Officer, also discussed virtual and in-class procedures and resources for students and families. This is the first video in a 3-part, back to school series from AFN Rota.