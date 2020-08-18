Due to COVID-19, Naval Station Rota's students won't be returning to school in-person when the year begins. NAVSTA Rota's commanding officer, Capt. David Baird, addressed the expectations for virtual schooling and the safety measures the base has implemented for students when they return to school. Ken Kirk and Stephanie El Sayed, DGF Elementary and Middle/High School's principals, and Randy Lambert, the base School Liaison Officer, also discussed virtual and in-class procedures and resources for students and families. This is the first video in a 3-part, back to school series from AFN Rota.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2020 08:32
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|766935
|VIRIN:
|200818-N-VE959-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107986673
|Length:
|00:06:50
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NAVSTA Rota Back to School: Message from Capt. Baird and DGF Principals, by PO2 Pasquale Sena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT