    NAVSTA Rota Back to School: DGF tour

    ROTA, SPAIN

    08.17.2020

    Video by Seaman Hutch Johnson 

    AFN Rota

    Randy Lambert, Naval Station Rota's School Liaison Officer, led a tour of DGF Elementary and Middle/High school to show families the classroom changes and procedures the base implemented due to COVID-19. CDR. Stacy Kwak, USNH Rota's Director of Public Health, also spoke on the school COVID-testing capabilities and advised parents on the best ways to address signs of potential symptoms in their children. This is the second video in AFN Rota's 3-part, back to school series.

    Date Taken: 08.17.2020
    Date Posted: 09.14.2020 08:32
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 766932
    VIRIN: 200817-N-MG537-001
    Filename: DOD_107986616
    Length: 00:03:28
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSTA Rota Back to School: DGF tour, by SN Hutch Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #NavalStationRota #NAVSTARota #USNHRota #5thFleet #6thFleet #Europe #back2school #backtoschool #COVI

