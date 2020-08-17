NAVSTA Rota Back to School: DGF tour

Randy Lambert, Naval Station Rota's School Liaison Officer, led a tour of DGF Elementary and Middle/High school to show families the classroom changes and procedures the base implemented due to COVID-19. CDR. Stacy Kwak, USNH Rota's Director of Public Health, also spoke on the school COVID-testing capabilities and advised parents on the best ways to address signs of potential symptoms in their children. This is the second video in AFN Rota's 3-part, back to school series.
