Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    T1 Tuesday: Know Your Why

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    QATAR

    09.14.2020

    Courtesy Video

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    We all hear it ... "what's your why?" But what's yours? Have you reconnected with it in hard times?

    Brig. Gen. Tulley explained his own why and reminded Team AUAB how to connect to theirs in order to complete the mission at hand. Interview spot.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2020
    Date Posted: 09.14.2020 03:57
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 766928
    VIRIN: 200721-F-KG012-076
    Filename: DOD_107986525
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: QA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, T1 Tuesday: Know Your Why, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Deployed
    379 AEW
    Grand Slam Wing
    Triangle K
    T1 Tuesday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT