T1 Tuesday: Know Your Why

We all hear it ... "what's your why?" But what's yours? Have you reconnected with it in hard times?



Brig. Gen. Tulley explained his own why and reminded Team AUAB how to connect to theirs in order to complete the mission at hand. Interview spot.