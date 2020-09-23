Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thracian Viper 20

    GRAF IGNATIEVO AIR BASE, BULGARIA

    09.23.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ericka Woolever 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Thracian Viper 20 is a multilateral training exercise with the Bulgarian air force, aimed to increase operational capacity, capability and interoperability with Bulgaria. The exercise provided an opportunity for U.S. Airmen to train with partners and NATO allies in order to improve interoperability and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ericka A. Woolever)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2020
    Date Posted: 09.23.2020 10:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766897
    VIRIN: 200923-F-ZX177-824
    Filename: DOD_107985460
    Length: 00:06:35
    Location: GRAF IGNATIEVO AIR BASE, BG
    This work, Thracian Viper 20, by A1C Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

