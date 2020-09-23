video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Thracian Viper 20 is a multilateral training exercise with the Bulgarian air force, aimed to increase operational capacity, capability and interoperability with Bulgaria. The exercise provided an opportunity for U.S. Airmen to train with partners and NATO allies in order to improve interoperability and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ericka A. Woolever)