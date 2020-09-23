Thracian Viper 20 is a multilateral training exercise with the Bulgarian air force, aimed to increase operational capacity, capability and interoperability with Bulgaria. The exercise provided an opportunity for U.S. Airmen to train with partners and NATO allies in order to improve interoperability and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ericka A. Woolever)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2020 10:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|766897
|VIRIN:
|200923-F-ZX177-824
|Filename:
|DOD_107985460
|Length:
|00:06:35
|Location:
|GRAF IGNATIEVO AIR BASE, BG
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Thracian Viper 20, by A1C Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
