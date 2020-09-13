Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    142nd Wing Airmen support Oregon wildfire fighting

    PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sean Campbell 

    142nd Wing

    142nd Wing Citizen Airmen, leave to support the containment of wildfires that have erupted across the state Sept. 13, 2020, Portland, Oregon. This movement is a part of Operation Plan Smokey which makes Oregon National Guard troops available to the Oregon Department of Forestry to help with emergencies.

    Date Taken: 09.13.2020
    Date Posted: 09.13.2020 17:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 766897
    VIRIN: 091320-F-GP610-3003
    Filename: DOD_107986133
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: PORTLAND, OR, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 142nd Wing Airmen support Oregon wildfire fighting, by SSgt Sean Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Air Combat Command
    ANG
    Troop
    Oregon Air National Guard
    Exercise
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    F-15C
    PANG
    Portland Air National Guard
    F-15D
    142nd Wing
    5-15 Eagle
    142WG
    OregonWildfires2020

