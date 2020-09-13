142nd Wing Citizen Airmen, leave to support the containment of wildfires that have erupted across the state Sept. 13, 2020, Portland, Oregon. This movement is a part of Operation Plan Smokey which makes Oregon National Guard troops available to the Oregon Department of Forestry to help with emergencies.
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2020 17:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|766897
|VIRIN:
|091320-F-GP610-3003
|Filename:
|DOD_107986133
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|PORTLAND, OR, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 142nd Wing Airmen support Oregon wildfire fighting, by SSgt Sean Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
