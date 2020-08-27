ESGR Mission Video

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    08.27.2020

    Video by Marianne Downs 

    Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve

    The Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve mission video highlights National Guard and Reserve military service, the importance of employer support, and how ESGR helps foster strong relationships between civilian employers and their National Guard and Reserve Employees.

    Date Taken: 08.27.2020
    Date Posted: 09.23.2020 09:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 766889
    VIRIN: 200827-O-GJ145-475
    Filename: DOD_107985395
    Length: 00:03:58
    Location: US
    Reserves
    ESGR
    National Guard
    Employer Support
    USERRA

