Nevada's Virtual Test and Training Center (VTTC) Aims to Provide Pilots With Integrated Next Generation Simulation Training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/766887" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Nevada Air National Guard Maj. Geoffrey Franks, Deputy Director for the Virtual Test and Training Center (VTTC) at Nellis Air Force Base describes the vision and planned capabilities of the next generation simulator training facility, Sept. 13, 2020. The VTTC is currently in development and once completed aims to integrate multiple aircraft simulators, including the F-22 and F-35, among others, into one virtual airspace. Currently, different models of aircraft are limited to flying simulations with other like-model aircraft only. The VTTC will bring together multiple types of aircraft allowing them to train together and train together on a broad spectrum of scenarios.



Interview taken by Tech. Sgt. Garrett Wake, 152 AW/PA

B-Roll courtesy of DVIDS