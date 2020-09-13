Nevada Air National Guard Maj. Geoffrey Franks, Deputy Director for the Virtual Test and Training Center (VTTC) at Nellis Air Force Base describes the vision and planned capabilities of the next generation simulator training facility, Sept. 13, 2020. The VTTC is currently in development and once completed aims to integrate multiple aircraft simulators, including the F-22 and F-35, among others, into one virtual airspace. Currently, different models of aircraft are limited to flying simulations with other like-model aircraft only. The VTTC will bring together multiple types of aircraft allowing them to train together and train together on a broad spectrum of scenarios.
Interview taken by Tech. Sgt. Garrett Wake, 152 AW/PA
B-Roll courtesy of DVIDS
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2020 18:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|766887
|VIRIN:
|200913-Z-QD586-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107985531
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|NELLIS AFB, NV, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Nevada's Virtual Test and Training Center (VTTC) Aims to Provide Pilots With Integrated Next Generation Simulation Training, by TSgt Garrett Wake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT