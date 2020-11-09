COMACC visits America's First Team

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Commander of Air Combat Command, Gen. Mark Kelly, visited the 1st Fighter Wing to familiarize himself with the mission and new developments throughout the unit, Sept. 11, 2020 at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.

COMACC and Chief Master Sgt. David Wade, ACC command chief, spoke with 1st FW leaders across all levels and even coined selected outstanding performers. (U.S. Air Force video by Nicholas J. De La Pena)