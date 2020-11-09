The Commander of Air Combat Command, Gen. Mark Kelly, visited the 1st Fighter Wing to familiarize himself with the mission and new developments throughout the unit, Sept. 11, 2020 at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.
COMACC and Chief Master Sgt. David Wade, ACC command chief, spoke with 1st FW leaders across all levels and even coined selected outstanding performers. (U.S. Air Force video by Nicholas J. De La Pena)
Date Taken:
|09.11.2020
Date Posted:
|09.13.2020 13:24
Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|766886
|VIRIN:
|200911-F-QH368-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107985478
|Length:
|00:00:29
Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, COMACC visits America's First Team, by Nicholas J. De La Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
