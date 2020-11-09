Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMACC visits America's First Team

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2020

    Video by Nicholas J. De La Pena 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    The Commander of Air Combat Command, Gen. Mark Kelly, visited the 1st Fighter Wing to familiarize himself with the mission and new developments throughout the unit, Sept. 11, 2020 at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.
    COMACC and Chief Master Sgt. David Wade, ACC command chief, spoke with 1st FW leaders across all levels and even coined selected outstanding performers. (U.S. Air Force video by Nicholas J. De La Pena)

    Air Combat Command
    COMACC
    1FW
    First to the Fight

