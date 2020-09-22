Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AFN Europe Report September 22, 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEMBACH, GERMANY

    09.22.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Madeleine Jinks and Chris Knoblauch

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this episode of the AFN Europe Report we learn about how to stay financially ready during the current tax deferment and how planning and explosives can come together to make a successful day of training.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2020
    Date Posted: 09.23.2020 09:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 766886
    VIRIN: 200922-F-PQ209-175
    Filename: DOD_107985369
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SEMBACH, DE 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Europe Report September 22, 2020, by A1C Madeleine Jinks and Chris Knoblauch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    U.S Army Europe
    U.S Army
    21st Theater Sustainment Command
    2nd Cavalry Regiment
    USAG Bavaria
    226 FMSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT