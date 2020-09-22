On this episode of the AFN Europe Report we learn about how to stay financially ready during the current tax deferment and how planning and explosives can come together to make a successful day of training.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2020 09:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|766886
|VIRIN:
|200922-F-PQ209-175
|Filename:
|DOD_107985369
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SEMBACH, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFN Europe Report September 22, 2020, by A1C Madeleine Jinks and Chris Knoblauch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT