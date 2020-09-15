U.S. Army Reserve Suicide Proclamation

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/766878" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels and Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew J. Lombardo, Command Sergeant Major of the U.S. Army Reserve, sign the U.S. Army Reserve Suicide Prevention Campaign 2020 Proclamation at the U.S. Army Reserve Command Headquarters, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, September 12, 2020.

The proclamation was signed to bring added attention to the complexity of suicide and emphasize the many resources and support available.



If you or your military family members would like to talk to a counselor about suicide go to: https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/ge... or call 1-800-273-8255.