    U.S. Army Reserve Suicide Proclamation

    NC, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jerimiah Richardson 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels and Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew J. Lombardo, Command Sergeant Major of the U.S. Army Reserve, sign the U.S. Army Reserve Suicide Prevention Campaign 2020 Proclamation at the U.S. Army Reserve Command Headquarters, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, September 12, 2020.
    The proclamation was signed to bring added attention to the complexity of suicide and emphasize the many resources and support available.

    If you or your military family members would like to talk to a counselor about suicide go to: https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/ge... or call 1-800-273-8255.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Suicide
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Chief of the Army Reserve
    Command Sergeant Major of the Army Reserve
    Jody Daniels
    Be There
    #BETHERE
    Andrew Lombardo
    Suicide Proclamation

