Patriot Day Memorial Run hosted by 38th ADA

The 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade hosted a Patriot Day Memorial Run at Sagami General Depot, Japan Sept. 11. Participants maintained compliance with U.S. Army Japan’s General Order number one and COVID-19 prevention measures while honoring the thousands of lives lost in the 9/11 attacks. The run consisted of 11 teams of five, each completing one lap and passing the colors to the next team. \
09.11.2020
09.12.2020
Package
|Location:
SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP
