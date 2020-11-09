Patriot Day Memorial Run hosted by 38th ADA

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade hosted a Patriot Day Memorial Run at Sagami General Depot, Japan Sept. 11. Participants maintained compliance with U.S. Army Japan’s General Order number one and COVID-19 prevention measures while honoring the thousands of lives lost in the 9/11 attacks. The run consisted of 11 teams of five, each completing one lap and passing the colors to the next team. \