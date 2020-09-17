Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AFN Europe Report September 17, 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEMBACH, GERMANY

    09.17.2020

    Video by Chris Knoblauch and Airman 1st Class Zoe Wiggins

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this episode of the AFN Europe Report U.S soldiers in Kaiserslautern, Germany are helping keep COVID numbers down and love of the job allows Spangdahlem Airmen to stay on target.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2020
    Date Posted: 09.23.2020 09:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 766874
    VIRIN: 200917-D-TX415-527
    Filename: DOD_107985316
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SEMBACH, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Europe Report September 17, 2020, by Chris Knoblauch and A1C Zoe Wiggins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USAFE
    U.S Army Europe
    AFN Europe
    USAG Kaiserslautern
    52 FSF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT