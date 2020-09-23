Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AR/60 Episode 24

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NC, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jerimiah Richardson 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    Sexual Harassment and Sexual Assault do not belong in the squads of our Army Reserve.


    For more information on the Army Sexual Harassment/Assault Response Program (SHARP) go to: https://www.preventsexualassault.army.mil/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2020
    Date Posted: 09.23.2020 09:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 766872
    VIRIN: 200923-A-XI680-412
    Filename: DOD_107985292
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: NC, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AR/60 Episode 24, by SFC Jerimiah Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Prevention
    Sexual Harassment
    Sexual Assault
    U.S. Army Reserve
    SHARP
    AR60

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT